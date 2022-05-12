These 15 regions have no COVID-19 cases

Ghana's COVID-19 active case count has dropped to 47, a month after the easing of preventive measures including the wearing of facemasks in public places.
This was contained in figures published by the Ghana Health Service which also indicated that all the 47 active cases were located in the Greater Accra Region with the remaining fifteen regions of the country having no active cases of the illness.
When the revisions to the COVID-19 prevention measures were announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on March 27, 2022, the country had 72 active cases and over 13 million vaccinated persons.
Since then, the country has as of May 10, 2022, administered a million more doses (14,944,182).
Among the preventive measures that were revised included a return to full capacity in-person activities such as church services, mosques, conferences, workshops, private parties, events, cinemas and theatres provided that the audience and all participants are fully vaccinated.
Additionally, President Akufo-Addo also directed that outdoor functions and sporting events, entertainment spots, political rallies and funerals could resume at full capacity provided that all persons at such events are fully vaccinated at those venues.
He directed that handwashing and hand sanitising points be made available at venues where events were held in full capacity for vaccinated persons.
Ghana has recorded 161,280 cases of COVID since the first case was recorded in March 2020 with 1,445 deaths.