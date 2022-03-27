Wearing of facemasks no longer mandatory from March 28 - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed that from tomorrow, March 28, 2022, the wearing of facemasks as a preventive measure for COVID-19 in public places is no longer compulsory.
The review of the mask mandate was announced by President Akufo-Addo in his 28th address to the country on March 27, 2022.
The President in his address also announced revisions to other existing COVID-19 prevention measures.
These included a return to full capacity in-person activities such as church services, mosques, conferences, workshops, private parties, events, cinemas and theatres provided that the audience and all participants are fully vaccinated.
Additionally, President Akufo-Addo also directed that outdoor functions and sporting events, entertainment spots, political rallies and funerals could resume at full capacity provided that all persons at such events are fully vaccinated at those venues.
He said handwashing and hand sanitising points are to be made available at venues where events were held in full capacity for vaccinated persons.
With Ghana having 72 active cases of COVID-19 and over 13 million vaccinated persons, President Akufo-Addo urged all Ghanaians to get vaccinated against the illness to ensure that the country meets its 20million target by June 2022.
"So, from tomorrow, Monday, 28th March, the wearing of facemasks is no longer mandatory," President Akufo-Addo said.
"I encourage all of you, though, to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices, and avoid overcrowded gatherings.
"All in-person activities, such as those that take place in churches, mosques, conferences, workshops, private parties and events, cinemas and theatres may resume at full capacity, as long as the audience and/or participants are fully vaccinated. Hand washing and hand sanitising points should be made available at these venues.
"Outdoor functions at sporting events, entertainment spots, political rallies and funerals may resume at full capacity, again, as long as all persons at these events are fully vaccinated".