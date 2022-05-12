FDA shuts down East Legon Marwako over food poisoning allegation 

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has closed down the East Legon branch of Marwako Fast Food restaurant following allegations of suspected food poisoning.
The move, according to the FDA, is to help investigate complaints from customers.
Some customers who patronised the place have complained of getting food poisoning after eating food from the East Legon branch of the restaurant.
After the complaints, Marwako has explained that it has countered 53 customers and have decided to absorb their medical bills while the restaurant cooperates with the FDA to investigate the issue.
A statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the FDA, Delese Mimi Darko on Thursday, May 12, 2022, said “The FDA has taken notice of complaints from the public about the suspected food poisoning at the East Legon Branch of Marwarko Restaurant.”
”We have closed down the restaurant and together with other relevant agencies, started investigations.”
The FDA assured the public that it will ensure strict implementation of its protocols to prevent any further harm to the public.
Meanwhile, 53 persons said to have been affected by the incident are currently receiving treatment and their medical bills are being footed by Marwako.
Read the statement below