Teachers told to be wary of law on defilement

The Somanya District Commander of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Andrews Anyani, has cautioned teachers to be weary of the law on defilement, rape, abduction and other sexually related offences as they go about their duties.
He said the law was clear on the punishment to be meted out to offenders and there was no way any teacher would be excused when caught in the act of defilement.
Girl-child
Supt Anyani explained that the girl-child was sent to school purposely to learn and prepare for the future and not to get pregnant and produce unprepared children to disturb society.
“Let me for the sake of emphasis say again that every girl-child has been sent to school to learn and prepare for the future and not to be tampered with in sexual ways by the teacher.”
“Though teachers are always in constant touch with the girl-child, it is totally and morally wrong to have anything to do with her by way of sexual intercourse,” Supt Anyani stressed.
He gave the advice at the Yilo Krobo Sixth Quadrennial and 53rd Municipal GNAT Delegates Conference held at Mount Mary College of Education at Somanya last Friday.
Ex-convict
He explained that there was no consent for defilement and any teacher who defiled a girl-child would be sentenced between seven to 25 years’ imprisonment in hard labour as the law stipulated, adding “this will end your career as a teacher because you will become an ex-convict”.
Supt Anyani said any form of sexual offence, whether or not it was defilement, rape or abduction, must be avoided by teachers because they had corporate image in the society.
He said the police have no authority to grant bail on defilement and other sexually related offences except the court, and urged the teachers to eschew those acts that might jeopardise with their career.
Achievements
The Yilo Krobo GNAT Chairman, Mr. Tetteh Akuteye, in his address, enumerated a number of projects his administration undertook for the last four years, which included the construction of places of convenience and classroom blocks for some of the schools in the rural areas of the municipality as well as financial support to some teachers in dire need of financial assistance.