Teacher unions declare indefinite strike over 'COLA'

Pre-Tertiary teacher unions in Ghana have declared an indefinite strike action with immediate effect following the failure of government to pay the cost of living allowance (COLA) they asked for.
The unions are the Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers, Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union.
The unions declared the strike Monday morning (July 4, 2022) at a press conference in Accra, reports Emmanuel Bonney & Faith Ayorkor Mensah.
The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations has invited the leadership of teacher unions to a meeting over their demands for the payment of cost of living allowance (COLA) to members.
It said only the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) had responded to attend, with the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Coalition of Concerned Teachers-Ghana (CCT-GH) and the Teacher and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) yet to respond.
It said once the other unions were ready for the meeting, it would be held, adding that the government was not insensitive to the plight of teachers and workers in general.
