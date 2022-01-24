Soldier seen shooting at A&C Mall charged; Military trial ongoing

The soldier, Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong, seen in a video shooting on New Year's Eve at the A&C Mall at East Legon in Accra has been charged and facing military trial.
This follows the completion of investigations into the case by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).
Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong was arrested following an investigation into a viral video that showed a man firing several shots of a firearm at the A&C Mall in Accra.
He was subsequently detained by the Military Police whilst investigations continued.
Giving an update on the case in a radio interview, the acting Public Relations Director of the GAF, Commander Andy L. A. Anyane said the investigations concerning the incident is complete.
He said a report has been submitted and per military investigative procedures, Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong is supposed to be tried by his Commander, who is at the Airforce Base in Takoradi, in the Western Region.
The charges have been forwarded to his commander and a board will handle the trial, he said.
He said the investigations were conducted by the Military Police.
Commander Anyane did not disclose the charges leveled against Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong but said the Military High Command "takes a serious view of the action and so the proper charges will be preferred."
