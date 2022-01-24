Ada Traditional Council condemns attack on Radio Ada

The Ada Traditional Council (ATC) has called on the Ghana Police Service to expedite their investigation to bring the culprits of a recent violent attack on the premises of Radio Ada to book.
Speaking at a press conference, Nene Agudey Obichere II, the Ada Mankralo condemned the attack on the station and further called on the entire people of Ada to cooperate with the police to bring closure to the incident.
“The Paramount chief of the Ada Traditional Area and president of the ATC together with the entire Council sympathizes with the station and condemns the act in its entirely," he said.
"We call on all to cooperate with the Police and assist investigations when the need arises so that the preparators would be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to all,” he said.
The Chief also called on the management of the station to have a second look at some of its programmes in order not to create confusion in the community.
“While we await the outcome of the investigation we wish to caution Radio Ada to desist from airing programmes and making statements that stir up tensions in our peaceful community," he said.
"Whereas the dignified chiefs would want to address statements from the radio station that are of a derogatory nature through the appropriate medium, some inexperienced and lawless will do otherwise. We therefore urge the security services to be very vigilant," he remarked.
A fortnight ago some weapon-wielding thugs, numbering about 10, ransacked some of the station’s offices and assaulted two staff.
The thugs reportedly were not happy with issues discussed on one of the station’s flagship programmes on Thursday, January 13, 2021, at about 11:30 am.
The Ghana Police Service has set aside a GH¢10,000 reward for anyone who will help the service with information on suspects who vandalised Radio Ada, a community radio station in the Greater Accra Region.