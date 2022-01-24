Police arrest another suspect in Mamobi-Nima Violent Clash

The Ghana Police Service has arrested one of the rioters in connection with the Mamobi-Nima clash.
The suspect, Farouk Dauda alias Omondi, aged 31 years, was arrested on Sunday, January 23.Follow @Graphicgh
A statement form the Service on Monday said, "the Police in collaboration with the National Investigation Bureau (NIB), yesterday Sunday, January 23, 2022, arrested suspect Farouk Dauda alias Omondi, aged 31 years, who was part of the rioters of the Mamobi-Nima clash."
According to the statement, the Farouk Dauda was arrested at his hideout in a suburb of Accra based on intelligence.
The statement added that, "the suspect during interrogation admitted his involvement in the said clash where he was captured in a video footage wielding a machete as he identified himself in the said video footage."
The statement added that a search conducted on him led to the retrieval of a wrapped substance suspected to be Indian hemp.
The suspect is currently in Police custody assisting with investigations.
The police assured that efforts were being made to arrest all other persons involved in the violent incident.
Background
Last Tuesday, January 18, 2022, two rival groups clashed at Nima, resulting in the firing of gunshots.
Young men suspected to be members of the two rival groups were seen in a viral video wielding guns, machetes and clubs, parading the streets of Nima.
The two groups, the Bombom group, led by Ali Awusi, alias Bombom, and the Kumodzi group, led by Ibrahim Hussa, said to be based at Mamobi and Nima, respectively, had been opposing each other in the past.
The police subsequently arrested nine people in connection with the clash and retrieved a number of weapons.
Read also: Police intensify efforts to arrest Nima, Mamobi, violent ringleaders