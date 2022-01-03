Military officer arrested over A&C Mall New Year shooting

The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong in connection with the discharge of a firearm at A&C Mall, East Legon, on Friday, December 31, 2021.
The suspect was arrested courtesy of a collaboration between the Police and the Military Police. This followed a Police investigation into a viral video that showed a man firing several shots of a firearm at the A&C Mall in Accra.
"The suspect, Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu is currently detained by the Military Police whilst investigations continue," the Police statement said.
The man purportedly fired the firearm to welcome the New Year and the Police in its statement also cautioned the public to desist from acts that threaten public safety when celebrating.
"As we continue to make merry for the new year, we want to urge the public to be guided in their celebrations and desist from acts that compromise public safety and order".
The Police had in an earlier statement offered a GH¢5,000 bounty for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.