Blossom Foundation gives hope to children at Korle-Bu

Blossom Waters Healthcare Foundation, a registered Non-Governmental Organisation, on New Year's eve, put smiles on the faces of more than 600 children at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital's Child Health Department.
Members of the Foundation presented the inmates with a number of personal effects and packed food items.
The presentation formed part of the mandate of the NGO to provide quality healthcare services to the needy and vulnerable especially pregnant women and children in deprived rural communities through periodic free medical screening outreaches.
Blossom Waters Healthcare Foundation also interacted with some of the children on admission.
The Founder and Executive Director of the foundation, Mrs Mavis Durowaa Bamfo, seized the opportunity to encourage parents who had theirs wards on admission to keep hope alive and still trust God to answer their prayers.
She said Blossom Waters Healthcare Foundation was committed to bringing quality healthcare to the doorsteps of rural folks.
Mrs Bamfo called for special attention to be given to the children irrespective of their current health situation to enable a speedy recovery.
She said the presence of parents and guardians during such situations play a psychological role in fast tracking their healing.
According to her, the presentation was to complement government's efforts at making health care accessible to all irrespective of their economic and geographical conditions.
In attendance were a Surgeon at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and a board member, Dr. Yaw Amoah; a Superintendent Pharmacist and a Secretary of the Foundation, Mrs Priscilla Kwofie' Pharm Dr. Richmond Armah, Mr. Samuel Boakye; Joycelyn Bamfo, Franca Tabi-Manu and Kwabena Mensah, all of the foundation.