Rotary Club Accra North donates to PRESEC Staff schools

The Accra North Rotary Club has donated five projectors and a printer to the PRESEC Staff Basic Schools in Madina in the Greater Accra Region (in suit) to support the teaching and learning of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in the school.
The largest cluster of basic schools in the La-Nkwatanang Madina Municipality is made up of five basic schools, with a population of 4,116 pupils.
The devices, worth GH¢31,400, are to aid teachers in their lesson delivery to the pupils in the school.
The President of the Accra North Rotary Club, Rita Donkubari, who presented the items to the school last Monday, recounted how dismayed she was reading a news item about three years ago that showed learners in a basic school learning ICT with the teacher having to draw computer parts on the board.
She said that event made her wondered how the learners could bridge the gap between them and their peers in developed countries.
Mrs Donkubari said she took steps to enquire about ICT centres and laboratories in basic schools in the Greater Accra Region and the findings shocked her the more.
"I was baffled because the schools I visited had no ICT centres or computers to even teach the children. I went to schools in Adentan, Madina, North Ridge and even some around Kaneshie, and they all didn't have it,” she said.
"I asked myself how are we going to bridge the gap when everything is more or less technology," Mrs Donkubari said.
She said it was against that backdrop that she decided to support basic education during her tenure as president of the club because of her passion for education.
Mrs Donkubari added that the Rotary Club had seven areas of focus, which included maternal and child health, and basic education and literacy.
"I decided to select basic education and literacy as one of my focus areas the minute I was elected as the president in December 2020. I sold the idea of getting at least five computers to a basic school in aid of their ICT learning, and a donor bought into the idea," Mrs Donkubari stated.
She said upon contacting the PRESEC Staff Basic Schools, it was realised that the five computers would not be enough to give the much needed impact for a population of 70 pupils per class and a total of five basic schools.
The school, therefore, opted for projectors to be able to make the needed impact.
ICT as a tool
The Municipal Director of Education for La-Nkwatanang Madina, Kean Adjei Appiah, said the items had come at a better time because "ICT has become a tool rather than a discipline".
He stated that the items would reduce stress and make coverage of learners manageable.
Mr Appiah noted that the school had large enrolment that had further limited its resources.
"We are very delighted, especially when we got to know she is an old student of the school who has felt the need to give back to the school. This gives us the encouragement that all stakeholders can also assist to get the needed resources," Mr Appiah said.