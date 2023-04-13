Residents of Assin Odumase raise funds to complete project

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Apr - 13 - 2023 , 09:13

The people of Assin Odumase in the Assin South District of the Central Region last Saturday realised GH¢70,000 at a fund raising rally to complete the construction of a social centre they started last year.

The function attracted many dignitaries including a Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Assin South Felicia Ntrakwa Amissah and the Abontendomhehe of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, Osabarima Ankomah Bempong.

The others are Nana Kwabena Amoako I, the regent of Assin Odumase, known in private life as Chief Superintendent Daniel Amoako, the Oda Municipal Police Commander, Nana Ama Agyeiwaa Agyekum, the Queenmother of Akyem Asene near Oda, Nana Afia Danquah, the Queenmother of Assin Odumase and Eric Offie, the Deputy Central Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) .

Speaking at the ceremony, Rev. Ntim Fordjour commended the people of Assin Odumase for their communal spirit and urged them not to relent on their efforts to always keep their environment clean.

He stressed that the government would support all communities which initiated development projects to raise the quality of life of the people and mentioned that he had donated a number of computers to schools in the community.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour and the DCE, Madam Ntrakwa Amissah, donated GH¢2,000 to fund the ongoing social centre.

The DCE in her address said the district assembly had donated 50 bags of cement towards the facility, adding that a bridge and a modern public place of convenience had been constructed for the community.

The regent of the area, Nana Amoako, advised citizens of the town who had not paid their development levies to do so without delay to facilitate the completion of the social centre.

He enjoined the youth of the community to eschew negative tendencies such as drug abuse and take active interest in agriculture to generate income for themselves and also to boost food production.

The Akyem Kotoku Abontendomhene, Osabarima Ankomah Bempong, who chaired the function, donated GH¢5,000 towards the facility.

He seized the opportunity to admonish parents to give their children quality education for them to become responsible future leaders to contribute their quota towards the national reconstruction programme.

Eric Offei on behalf of the Central Regional executive of the NDC, donated GH¢2,000 towards the facility.