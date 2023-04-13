IFMA-Ghana certifies 8 facility managers

Juliet Akyaa Safo Apr - 13 - 2023 , 09:02

The Ghana Chapter of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA-Ghana) has certified eight new facility managers after completing a week-long training programme.

The training was necessitated following intense scrutiny of public facilities in recent years which majority of the public have attributed to the poor maintenance culture.

The association, therefore, moved to train the eight facility managers in courses such as the Facility Management Professional (FMP) to increase the number of facility managers in the country.

The courses involved operations and maintenance, project management, leadership and strategy, business and finance.

The eight brought the total number of Facility Management Professionals trained by IFMA-Ghana in four years to 99.

Execute function

The President of IFMA-GHANA, Sampson Opare-Agyemang, said the course would enable the participants to appreciate their roles, take on new assignments, and execute their functions with the necessary sector expertise.

He said the country's poor maintenance routine, implied that qualified personnel were required to manage and ensure the longevity of private and public property.

In that regard, Mr Opare-Agyemang said IFMA-Ghana would continue to implement programmes as part of its mission to develop the capacity of facility managers in the country.

Trainees

Some of the trainees described the training programmes as an excellent learning opportunity that would allow them to make a positive impact at their workplaces.

"It's been great to share ideas and compare notes with people in my industry.

The calm environment also helped me to focus on the course,” Fui Ocloo said.

Another trainee, Bright Kafui Letsu, expressed gratitude to IFMA-Ghana for the opportunity and urged them to continue with the good work.

He added that the course was an eye opener which had provided him with the knowledge to build his capacity as an environment practitioner.

Philip Nartey, also a trainee encouraged his fellow practitioners to take the course seriously to broaden their scope and expertise in the industry.

"This past week has been incredible.

I've met many industry professionals, comparing notes and exchanging ideas.

It's been fantastic, and I'm proud to be an FMP.

"As I stand here today, I have not only received the certification, but I have also learned a lot about maintenance, leadership, and business that you would not normally find in a classroom," he noted.