PTC Interchange, other projects will be completed — Western Regional Minister

Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu Mar - 01 - 2023 , 08:11

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has assured the chiefs and people of the region that the PTC Interchange will be completed alongside other ongoing projects.

This follows speculation that the Takoradi PTC Interchange, currently under construction in the twin-city of Sekondi-Takoradi, may not be completed because the contractor - Power China Sino-hydro Construction for some months now has abandoned work.

The 30-month interchange project, which is three-tier, is intended to receive and redirect access to the central business district, a hitherto congestion area.

The interchange is also expected to improve traffic flow in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and provide seamless connection to towns, districts and other parts of the region.

The unannounced halt of work became a source of worry to many residents, but the regional minister said all government projects started by President Akufo-Addo would be completed.

“As we wait for the return of the contractor, everything is being done to ensure that the construction site, which is still receiving and distributing traffic in and out of the metropolis, is kept safe,” he said.

Rains, safety of site

Mr Darko-Mensah said the regional office, through the metropolitan and municipal assemblies, had taken note of the approaching rainy season to ensure that areas cordoned off did not fall on the street or inflict injuries on pedestrians, the motoring public or obstruct traffic.

The twin-city and the region, he said, had become economically vibrant with many activities, including banking, oil and gas, port, logistics bays, insurance and other financial services, hence the need to ensure improved infrastructure to contain the demands.

He said there were other interchanges to be constructed in Sekondi-Takoradi, including one at the Paa-Grant Roundabout, and that the Chinese contractor would return to complete the project.

Market Circle

Meanwhile, the contractor working on the redevelopment of the Takoradi Central Market has also slowed down work amidst heightened fear of redundancy due to financial issues.

The vigour with which the contractor started redevelopment works on the 100-year-old Takoradi Market Circle project has gone down.

There is currently a skeletal staff doing minimal works.

The redevelopment of the Takoradi Market Circle being undertaken by Messrs.

Contracta Costruzioni Italy SLR, is expected to be completed this year but it is not certain if that will happen.

The more than €48 million project is being financed by the Deutsche Bank S.p.A Italy.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, cut the sod for the project in 2020.

Markets

“For the ease of doing business within the local communities and to improve trading activities in the region, 10 new markets are set for construction in the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies across the region aside from the Takoradi Central Market.

“With this, we expect that our traders and foodstuffs from the farms to the market will benefit with the creation of the perfect ambiance for business,” he said.

Work on the ongoing redevelopment of the Takoradi Central Market, popularly known as Market Circle, he said would come with more enhanced features expected of modern places designated for trading activities.

The first phase of the new market, he said, was almost done and that the facility promised to be the best and “a facility that adds up to our quest to position Sekondi-Takoradi and the region as the perfect place for doing business and I can assure the people that it will be completed”.

Water projects

The region, he said, had also been given 160 boreholes, “which are currently being constructed to help hard-to-reach areas have access to water, in line with SDG Goal 6”, adding, “Access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene is the most basic human need for health and well-being”.

The government, he said, would continue to touch and improve the quality of life of the people “we aside from all the challenges triggered by global issues will ensure that our people do not lack the basic needs to make life comfortable for the people.

“With our annual Christmas in the city, which goes beyond usual festivities of masquerades – provides the perfect platform for business to business discussions during the celebration, already there are great results and we will continue to create the ambiance and lingering business linkages,” he said.

For fire and other safety issues, he said 14 fire stations would be built and dedicated to all districts in the region.

The fire stations, Mr Darko-Mensah said had become more important owing to the increase in social and economic activities, movement of goods and services.

The fire stations are not just for extinguishing fires in the districts but also for protecting lives and property in the event of fires in their area and rescuing people in the event of a road traffic collision.

Other facilities

He said the fire station would also enable personnel to take proactive steps to identify and assess the full range of forseeable fire and rescue-related risks their areas faced, make provision for prevention and protection activities and respond to incidents appropriately.

The region, aside having social infrastructure development, is developing sports and other facilities.

“Aside from other completed sports facilities, 10 more AstroTurf are set to be constructed to cover every district in the region”.

The construction of these AstroTurf comes with sustainable features for other social engagements.

The Western Region, which continually maintains its place in the Ghana Premier League, would see development of more talents through the provision of these sports facilities.