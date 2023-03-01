Tema East MP supports 300 brilliant, needy students

Benjamin Xornam Glover Mar - 01 - 2023 , 08:01

THE Member of Parliament for the Tema East Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Isaac Ashai Odamtten, has supported 300 brilliant, needy students in his constituency.

The beneficiary students were drawn from across the constituency.

The students, who have gained admission into senior high schools (SHSs) were given a fully loaded ‘chop box’ of provisions including Gari, Sugar, carton of soft drinks, biscuit, a tin of milo, powdered milk and other essential supplies.

Mr Odamtten explained that the initiative, which was in collaboration with the East Educational Foundation, forms part of his efforts to enhance education in the area.

He underscored the importance of education and encouraged the beneficiary students to be motivated by the gesture to take their studies seriously while in school. He also urged them to study hard to become responsible citizens in their community.

Mr Odamtten said his priority as an MP was to empower the youth through education indicating that education was the key to human development, and also to ensure development in the Tema East Constituency, hence the decision to support the needy students.

He said his office would initiate a system to keep records and track the performance of the beneficiaries.

Quality

The Chairman of the Tema East Educational Foundation, Richester Nii Armah Armafio, said his organisation was dedicated to improving the quality of life of children in the Tema Metropolis.

He called on beneficiary students to take advantage of the initiative to study hard in school to secure a brighter future.

Appreciation

The Mankralo and acting President of the Tema Traditional Council Nii Adjetey Agbo II, commended the MP for Tema East for the gesture, stressing that it would motivate more JHS learners to study hard and achieve higher academic excellence for the society.

He advised the beneficiaries to justify the investment being made in them by their parents and be disciplined throughout their stay in school to enable them to achieve their goals in life.

The beneficiary students, who could not hide their happiness after receiving the support, thanked the MP for the gesture.

Ms Comfort Nartey and Edmund Kyei, both beneficiary students, said the support has come in timely to help them prepare for school.

They both pledged to let the gesture inspire them to focus on their education and excel at the end of their stay in SHS.