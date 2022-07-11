Pru West District: Madamfo Foundation hands over education infrastructure to 3 communities

A Kumasi-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) with offices across Ghana, Madamfo Ghana Foundation, has built and handed over educational infrastructure to three communities in the Pru West District of the Bono region
Communities
In a move to end teaching and learning under trees, the foundation built a three-unit classroom block with offices, stores, and toilets for the Cherembo Basic JHS and a six-unit classroom block each with offices stores and toilets for the Dama Nkwanta Primary School and Abease Primary School respectively.
Until recently, pupils have been compelled to study under trees in deprived communities, ending teaching abruptly each time it rained.
However, following a needs assessment by the foundation, the action was taken early this year to begin construction and ease the stress of pupils.
Potable water
Beyond the classroom facilities, the organisation, which has been operating in the district since 2020, also provided a number of communities with mechanised boreholes to solve their perennial water problems.
Among the beneficiary communities were Abeaseman community and its Senior High School, the Abease community proper, Aboa community, and Tigamgam.
Indeed, the Abeaseman SHS just like other communities has been without potable water for the past years.
Commissioning
At the commissioning, the communities exploded into joy as residents will no longer trek long distances in search of potable drinking water.
Each borehole has a reservoir which can store up to 10,000 litres of water to ensure regular supply.
At the commissioning, the Deputy Country Director of Madamfo Ghana Foundation, Enoch Attipoe Sunday, said the era of people sharing the same pool with animals was gone.
He expressed shock that some students had had their education truncated due to a lack of decent classrooms, promising to do a lot more to cushion the people.
More support
The headmaster of Abeaseman SHS, Baah Kofi Thomas, expressed appreciation to the foundation but called on other organisations for more support.
He said education was the main catalyst in changing the narrative in the communities and breaking the poverty cycle.
The Education Director for the Pru West District, Evans Kofi Mati, said the projects were timely especially during the rainy season in order not to stall teaching and learning.
The District Chief Executive for Pru West, David Manu, urged the people to maintain the projects with a passion to encourage others to help.