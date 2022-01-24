Police woman shot dead at Bawku, REGSEC bans use of motorbikes

A policewoman, Constable Regina Angenu of the Paga Police Station, has been shot dead by some unknown assailants at Bawku in the Upper East Region.
The incident happened on Sunday, January 23 at about 5pm, the Police said in a statement.Follow @Graphicgh
According to the statement, the deceased paid a visit to Constable Erasmus Enkson of the Bawku Division MTTU.
It said the two were attacked by unknown assailants while on their way to Constable Enkson’s barracks.
It added that Constable Regina Angenu was shot in the groin and was taken to the Presbyterian Mission Hospital for treatment, where she died.
The body has been sent to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital for preservation and autopsy.
Meanwhile, the Upper East Regional Security Council has placed a ban on the use of motorbikes in the Bawku Municipality and its environs.
In a statement, the council said the ban followed an examination of the “security situation and its volatile nature” in Bawku.
“It is also instructive to note that this ban does not include motor tricycles. The ban affects both sexes,” the statement said.