Police retrieve skeletons suspected to be that of 3 missing Takoradi girls

The Police has retrieved some skeletons believed to be that of the three missing Takoradi girls, Graphic Online has gathered.
The skeletons were retrieved Friday night from a cesspit linked to the house of one of the accused persons in the case, Samuel Udoetek-Wills reports Graphic Online's Western Regional correspondent, Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu.
The police through their investigations got the information that the missing girls were allegedly buried in the cesspit behind the accused person's house at Kasaworodo in Takoradi.
Subsequently, police officers from Accra stormed the Kasaworodo house of the accused person, on Friday evening and cordoned off the area.
At about 5:30 pm on Friday. Graphic Online understands, with the help of the Prisons Service cesspit emptier, they started emptying the cesspit.
PHOTO: The cesspit emptier belonging to the Prisons Service emptying the cesspit behind the accused person's house
By 8 pm, the officers found the skeletons suspected to be that of the missing girls and moved away from the scene with the skeletons parked in four separate boxes and headed towards Accra.
According to Graphic Online's reporter in Takoradi, Dotsey Koblah Akorbortu, the family members of the missing girls who got wind of the operation moved swiftly to the scene and subsequently moved to Accra when they heard the police were on their way to Accra with the skeletons.
The family members have since called for an independent forensic investigation to establish whether the skeletons found were indeed that of the three missing girls.
PHOTO: The cesspit emptier belonging to the Prisons Service emptying the cesspit behind the accused person's house with the police officers who cordoned off the area
More to follow...
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.