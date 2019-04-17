Kidnapped Takoradi girls saga: Families urged to petition Parliament

A child rights activist, Bright Appiah has urged the families of the girls kidnapped at Takoradi in the Western Region to petition Parliament over the matter
.
The first victim, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21, a third-year student of the University of Education, Winneba, was said to have been kidnapped at Kansaworodo on August 17, 2018.
The second, Ruth Love Quayson, 18, a senior high school graduate living with her parents at Diabene, was also said to have been kidnapped at the Butumegyabu Junction, popularly known as Bu Junction, on December 4, 2018.
The third, Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, who turned 16 years on March 3, a student of the Sekondi College (SEKCO) who lived with her parents at West Fijai, a suburb of Takoradi, was said to have been kidnapped at a spot near Nkroful Junction in Takoradi on December 21 2018.
In an interview with Accra based radio station, Starr FM on Wednesday,
“All that we want is for the children to return to their families and up to date we have not heard anything and we are in the ninth month of what happened to these children. So, if we know their whereabouts, I think that they have to be accountable for these children and then to give us confidence that probably tomorrow or the next day they will return these children to the family,” he stated.
He added that “Parliament must also have
Also, a security analyst, Colonel (Rtd) Festus Aboagye said the information given to the public by the CID was not precise.
“It wasn’t too precise because the investigation is a science but it is also not rocket science. There’s a bit of luck that’s always attached,” he said.
According to him, the CID should be faulted for publicly disclosing that it knew the whereabouts of the girls.
Meanwhile, families of the girls have intensified pressure on the Ghana Police Service to rescue them, following claims by the CID that it knows their whereabouts.
The family have expressed outrage over failure by the Police to rescue the girls.