False news, Takoradi girls not rescued - Ghana Police

The Ghana Police Service says reports that the three missing Takoradi girls have been rescued is false.
In a post on social media on Wednesday, the Police said a newspaper report in the Daily Guide edition of Wednesday, April 24, 2019, titled “T’di Girls Rescued” is false and cannot be confirmed by the Police.
The Police in a statement assured the families of the kidnapped girls and the public that they are working tirelessly with partner agencies to rescue the kidnapped girls.
"Police have assigned liaison officers in Takoradi to coordinate information between Police and the families of the kidnapped girls and encourage family leadership to cooperate with the assigned officers," the statement said.
The statement also reminded journalists to desist from publishing news without verification from authorized Police sources.
The Police on April 2, announced that they knew the whereabouts of the missing girls; 18-year-old Ruth Love Quayson (last seen December 4, 2018), 8-year-old Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, last seen December 21, 2018, and 21-year-old Priscilla Blessing Bentum, last seen on August 17, 2018).
However, the girls have still not been reunited with their parents in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis in the Western Region.
The families of the three kidnapped girls have expressed displeasure about the lack of information from the police concerning investigations on the abducted girls.
They have also expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction at the pace at which the police are carrying out the investigation, indicating that keeping the families in the dark about the whereabouts of the girls is having a huge emotional impact on the families.
“Apart from the fact that the families get information in the media almost two months since the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Commissioner of Police Mrs Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, made the announcement that the department had identified the location of the girls, nothing has been said or heard from the police,” the spokesperson of one of the families, Mr Michael Grant Hayford, said.
The suspect in the kidnappings, Samuel Udoetuk-Wills is currently on trial before the Takoradi Magistrate court.
Read the entire statement below;
The attention of the Police Administration has been drawn to a Newspaper report in the Daily Guide edition of Wednesday, April 24, 2019, titled “T’di Girls Rescued” and wish to state that the report is false and cannot be confirmed by the Police.
The Police Administration is, however, assuring families of the kidnapped girls and the public that we are working tirelessly with partner agencies to rescue the kidnapped girls.
Police have assigned liaison officers in Takoradi to coordinate information between Police and the families of the kidnapped girls and encourage family leadership to cooperate with the assigned officers.
Journalists, Publishers, Editors and Producers are hereby reminded to desist from publishing news without verification from authorized Police sources.