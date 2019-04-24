Chartered Institute of Administrators conference slated for July 23

The Head of the Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur has urged employees of the service to seek certification from the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants (CIAMC) in order to increase organizational efficiency and productivity in government agencies.
Dr Arthur said the Local Government Service wants to inculcate professionalism in the hierarchy of the service and the CIAMC is a vital aspect of that effort which will ensure that public service is delivered as per the Local Government Act, 2016.
In an address, shortly before launching the maiden Administration Professionals Conference on Wednesday in Accra, Dr Arthur said the object of the Service which is to secure the effective administration and management of the decentralised local government system will be greatly enhance if all its officers were CIAMC certified.
"You would agree with me that professionalism is key in the growth and development of every organisation and it is against this background that I wish to congratulate the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants for ensuring that administrators who form the backbone of organisations are properly equipped to perform. I also encourage all administrators who have not registered with the institute to do so,” Dr Arthur said.
He said productivity would be greatly enhanced in offices across the country if all administrative staff work for the required hours and avoid fidgeting with their phones while clients are waiting to be served.
Administration Professionals Conference
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CIAMC, Mr Samuel Mawusi Asafo disclosed that Administration Professionals Conference will be held on July 23 and themed: Growing Together as Administrative Professionals - Partners in National Development.
He said the conference will be addressed by the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah and the Canadian High Commissioner Her Excellency Heather Cameron.
"At the end of the conference, we would have an initial register of admin professionals sector by sector and we will also sensitise the general public on the pivotal role of the administrator in a firm's successful operations".
Mr Asafo also stated that the conference would commission a working committee to plan an annual administrative Professional's week celebration for 2020.
Other activities
Mr Asafo said in May, the CIAMC will pioneer the first 'employee appreciation month' for administrative professionals and embark on media outreach programmes to educate the public on the relevance of Administration.
Facts: Since October 2001, the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants has licensed 635 professional administrators and management consultants. There are about 1,720 candidates at various levels of the examination and certification process.