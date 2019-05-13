'I said the police knew where the Takoradi girls are to give hope to family' - CID boss

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, COP Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah has explained that when she said that the police knew where the three kidnapped Takoradi girls were, it was to give the family of the missing girls some hope.
According to her, the girls have not been found and that the police was working assiduously to locate them.
The CID boss at a press conference in Accra on April 2, 2019, said the police knew where the three missing girls were and that the police would rescue them to enable the girls to reunite with their families.
COP Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah at the said press conference was quoted of having said: "We know where the girls are."
Read Also: False news, Takoradi girls not rescued - Ghana Police
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
She added "It's taken us over three months to even identify where the ladies are, and what we don't want to do is do anything that will jeopardise the safety of that. So we are working very hard. All the stakeholders are supposed to be on board are on board and hopefully, the girls will be brought back safe and sound."
In an audio recording played on Joy FM's midday news on Monday, May 13, 2019, the CID boss is heard saying in Twi that people had misconstrued her earlier statement that the police had found the three missing girls.
- According to her, her earlier statement was to give hope to the families of the missing girls.
Read Also: Police know where the Takoradi missing girls are - CID
Many Ghanaians have criticised the police for their inability to rescue the kidnapped girls.
The missing girls are 18-year-old Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, last seen December 21, 2018, 21-year-old Priscilla Blessing Bentum, last seen on August 17, 2018 and 18-year-old Ruth Love Quayson, last seen December 4, 2018.
Read Also: Takoradi missing girls: Relative does not believe Police have found her sister
Meanwhile, the families of the three kidnapped girls have been accusing the police of playing with their emotions.
The man suspected to be behind the kidnappings, Samuel Udoetuk-Wills, who broke cell and escaped from the custody of the Takoradi Metropolitan Police Command on December 30, 2018, and was re-arrested by the police was on January 4, 2019 was on April 29, this year, sentenced to an 18-month jail term by the Takoradi Market Circle Court.