Families of Takoradi kidnapped girls call off planned demo

Families of the three Takoradi-kidnapped girls have called off their demonstration slated for today [Thursday].
The decision, they say, is as a result of fresh assurances given to them by Child Rights International and the Ghana Police on finding the girls.
The decision also comes on the back of the appointment of liaison officers to facilitate communications between the families and the police.
The spokesperson of the families, Michael Hayford Grant, explaining the decision said, “We planned to have a demonstration but that has been suspended because Child Rights are working hard to help us in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service to help us get our lovely sisters back.”
Meanwhile, the Western Regional Police Commander, DCOP Vincent Redeemer Dedjo, on Wednesday led a delegation of eight police personnel to the family of Ruth Love Quayson, one of the kidnapped Takoradi girls to introduce the long-awaited liaison officers to the family.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
The meeting took place at midday on Wednesday and lasted for about 30 minutes but was not opened to the media.
Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM after the closed-door meeting, the spokesperson of the families, Michael Hayford Grant, said they were not allowed to ask questions neither were they briefed on the whereabouts of the girls.
He said they were assured of a meeting with officials from the police headquarters in Accra on Friday.
Rebecca Quayson, a sister to Ruth Love Quayson, one of the kidnapped girls said she is happy that finally, the police introduced to them, three officers who are going to liaise with them on what is happening with investigation on the whereabouts of the girls.
She expressed the hope that the Police would bring them good news on their promised visit on Friday.
Credit: Citinewsroom.com