Mortuary workers call off intended strike

The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana has called off its intended nationwide strike which was scheduled to happen today.
According to the General Secretary of the association, Richard Jordan, the decision to call off the strike is as a result of ongoing negotiation processes between the association and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).
The Association last week announced it would embark on a nationwide to press home their demand for better working conditions and salaries.
The strike would have been the second strike since the beginning of 2019.
But speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, Mr Jordan said the strike has been put on hold because the association would be meeting the FWSC to address their concerns in a constitutional manner.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
“We declared intention, on a nationwide strike, now…just two days ago Fair Wages and Salaries Commission said we have to follow the rule of law, so they have invited the association to come and start a negotiation process on Thursday. Per the laws of this country you cannot during negotiations have a strike action, meaning the strike action has to be put on hold,” he said.