Pay child benefits - NGO urges government

Human Rights Ambassadors (HRA), a not-for-profit organisation, in collaboration with Reggae Ambassadors has commemorated World Children’s Day with a call on the government to come out with a policy that pays allowances to children.
The President of HRA, Nana Ntow, made this statement at a press conference in Accra yesterday on the theme, “Pay the Ghanaian Child Now”.
He noted that the government should emulate the Western countries and pay child benefits to young children in the country that would help towards investing in their future careers.
Child Benefits or children's allowance is a social security payment, which is distributed to parents or guardians of children, teenagers and in some cases, young adults.
Conference
He explained that an amount of GH¢50 would be sufficient in paying for Child Benefit, adding: “This money will be placed in an investment for the child to be used when he or she grows into adulthood.”
Mr Ntow said if the policy was implemented, it would go a long way in reducing child labour and unemployment, among others, in the country.
He said the organisation had sent a petition letter to the Speaker of Parliament on the implementation of the Child Benefit policy in the country.
Mr Ntow highlighted ways by which the country could mobilise revenue, through coins, such as taking at least 50 pesewas from public toilets, churches offertory, airports, harbours and the reintroduction of tollbooths.
The coins, he said, would go towards paying children’s allowance without having the government directly fully paying it.
Background
November 20 is celebrated as World Children’s Day to promote international togetherness, improve children's welfare and create awareness among children worldwide.
The theme for this year’s celebration is, “Inclusion, for every child”.
It was first established in 1954 as a platform to improve children’s welfare and their rights regardless of background and circumstances.
The day presents an opportunity to increase awareness of the work that still needs to be done to make it a reality.