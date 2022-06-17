Pastor Dogbe launches maiden book "Propel"

A book outlining strategies for dealing with difficult moments and uncertainties in human life has been launched in Accra.
Titled "Propel", the book authored by Pastor Selase Prince Dogbe gives every reader a reason to live life to its fullest.
The launch took place at The Dreamer’s Hub, North Legon, Ghana on May 21, 2022.
It was graced by a cross-section of Ghanaians from the Christian community, business community and social media influencers.
Speaking of the journey that eventually birthed the book, the author revealed that he was motivated by his friend Dennis Mann to write the book.
"The book is the re-scripted version of the book I dreamt about over 20 years ago," he said.
In a keynote address, Dr. Anthony Seddoh, a Senior Health Analyst and Consultant for the World Bank Group, UN and IFC probed the purpose and intent of writers.
He queried the intent for which people write, "is it for money? is it for fame and popularity? Or is it for status in society?".
He said while academic writers write to make a name for themselves and to attain academic height, books should mainly be targeted at impact in the lives of people and society.
Pastor Dogbe was enlisted as one of the 25 protégés of the Ghanaian-born, Author Ralph Antwi as part of the campaign towards the celebration of the Silver Anniversary of the Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations Foundation.
Author Ralph who has 16 years’ experience as a writer with 58 published books to his name embarked on this initiative championed through the Global Impact Project (GIP) to practically mentor and introduce 25 young writers.