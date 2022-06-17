Kathleen Addy sworn in as NCCE chair

President Akufo-Addo has confirmed and sworn Kathleen Addy into office as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).
A statement dated June 16, 2022, signed by the Director, Communications and Corporate Affairs of the NCCE, Mrs. Joyce Afutu confirmed the appointment.
Ms. Addy until her elevation, served as the Deputy Chairperson in charge of Finance and Administration of the Commission from 2017 to April 2022.
She was later appointed as Acting Chairperson on May 1, 2022.
The appointment is in line with Article 70(e) and Article 232(2) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.
Background
Ms Addy is a Communications and Development Professional with more than 20 years of experience. She is a renowned activist and has over the years championed many causes that promote democracy, good governance and human rights.
She is particularly passionate about women’s rights.
Ms. Addy holds a degree in Psychology and a Master’s Degree in Communications Studies from the University of Ghana, Legon.