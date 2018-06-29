NSMQ: Mfantsipim, Ghana National, Adisadel qualify for next stage

Three schools, Mfantsipim, Ghana National College and Adisadel College have progressed to the semi-final stage of the 23rd edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NMSQ)
.
Mfantsipim beat Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon and KNUST Senior High School the quarter-final stage of the contest
Adisadel College also qualified to the semi-final stage after urging out St Louis Senior High School, Kumasi and Sandema Senior High Technical School.
Eighteen more schools are expected to battle for the remaining six slots at the semi-final stage today and Saturday, June 30, 2018.
Background
The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) started in 1993 as the Brilliant Maths and Science Quiz for senior high schools (SHS).
Since then, the NSMQ has evolved over the 25 years, mentoring the nation’s great talents that will move the country to a different level.
With the exception of 2010 and 2011 when the quiz was not held, this year’s edition will make the 23rd edition of the contest.