NSMQ: Mfantsipim, Ghana National, Adisadel qualify for next stage

Author: Issah Mohammed
Three schools, Mfantsipim, Ghana National College and Adisadel College have progressed to the semi-final stage of the 23rd edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NMSQ).

That was after they had emerged victors in their respective groups in a thrilling competition at the University of Ghana yesterday.

Mfantsipim beat Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon and KNUST Senior High School the quarter-final stage of the contest.

The Ghana National College made minced meat of Aburi Girls Senior High School (ABUGISS) and the University Practice Senior High from Cape Coast.

Adisadel College also qualified to the semi-final stage after urging out St Louis Senior High School, Kumasi and Sandema Senior High Technical School.

Eighteen more schools are expected to battle for the remaining six slots at the semi-final stage today and Saturday, June 30, 2018.


T hree out of the nine semi-finalists will then move to the final stage of the competition to battle it out for the trophy at stake in this year’s contest.

Background

The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) started in 1993 as the Brilliant Maths and Science Quiz for senior high schools (SHS).

Since then, the NSMQ has evolved over the 25 years, mentoring the nation’s great talents that will move the country to a different level.

With the exception of 2010 and 2011 when the quiz was not held, this year’s edition will make the 23rd edition of the contest.

Presently, the number of schools participating in the quiz is truly national in character with over 130 schools pitting strength camp against one another for the enviable trophy and title as NSMQ champions.