Mahama, Rebecca Akufo-Addo shocked by Amissah-Arthur's death

Former President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo have expressed shock at the passing of former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur
.
He posted: "Shocking! No! PK was only last Saturday actively involved in our party’s constituency elections in the Central Region.
Very sad Friday!".
Ms Akufo-Addo in a Tweet also extended her deepest condolences to Mr Amissah Arthur's family.
She posted: "The news of the sudden death of the former Vice President of the Republic, His Excellency Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur has shocked and saddened me. His sudden demise is a big blow to our country.
"I extend my deepest condolences to his wife, children and family. May God comfort them through this difficult time and may his soul rest in perfect peace".
Background
Reports indicate that Mr Amissah Arthur collapsed at Airforce Gym on Friday morning during a workout session, and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Amissah-Arthur was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from 6 August 2012 until 7 January 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama. Previously, he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.
He was sworn in as Vice-President on 6 August 2012, following vetting by the Parliament.
He was nominated by Former President John Dramani Mahama to be the vice-president a week after Mahama himself was sworn in