NRSA directs transport companies to assign two drivers for long- journey buses

The National Road Safety Authority (NSRA) has directed all intercity bus operators that travel more than 500 kilometers or more than 8 hours to engage two drivers.
The move, according to the NRSA is aimed at ensuring that the drivers do not drive while tired.
The NRSA gave the directive at a stakeholder meeting with transport operators to minimise the risks associated with night driving.
Four other interventions include using reflective tapes on the vehicles to help improve visibility on the road and appointing road safety officers to conduct pre-departure checks.
The rate of accidents among intercity passenger buses has become a concern considering the number of fatalities in recent times.
Some of the accidents have been attributed to driver fatigue due to long hours of driving.
The Head of Regulations, Inspection and Compliance at the NSRA, Mr Kwame Kodua Atuahene said operators who defy the directives aimed at help to reduce road accidents would face consequences.
As part of the directives by the NSRA, Mr Atuahene said road operators are to use yellow retroreflective tapes on their vehicles to improve visibility on the road at night.
Also, transport companies should appoint road officers who will conduct pre-departure checks before the vehicle finally sets off on the road.
He added that transport companies should provide log books for bus operators so they could make entries of their time of arrival and departure.
"For all operators providing services on roads in excess of 8 hours or 500 kilometers, they are required to assign to 2 drivers on the road.
"The second point was the use of retroreflective tapes you will notice that when you observe vehicles in towns some of these high occupancy vehicles put some yellow retroreflective tapes around them it is intended to improve vehicle visibility at night.