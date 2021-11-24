Mövenpick, Zoomlion clean up streets in Accra

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel has embarked on a clean-up exercise in some streets of Accra as part of activities to mark its 10th anniversary celebration in the country.
On the theme, “Driving Change Towards Positive Hospitality,” the exercise commenced from the premises of the hotel throughout the surrounding areas such as The Octagon, TUC and the British Council.
It is in line with the hotel’s Planet21 Environmental Campaign under which the Accor Group works with its team members.
The exercise was led by the General Manager of the hotel, Deborah Lee-Ann Sivertsen with the support of team members and Zoomlion Ghana Limited.'
Sustainable practices
During an interaction with the media after the exercise, Ms Sivertsen stated that there was a need to raise awareness on sustainable practices and reassess environmental footprint.
“As a hotel, we are committed to providing a safe and healthy workplace for our team members and guests in all areas of our operations.
“Caring for our community and our environment is a necessity and we are proud that our team has embraced this and continues to support our internal processes to reduce energy consumption, manage our waste, among others.
“Through this clean-up exercise, we hope to demonstrate our commitments towards positive hospitality so that ultimately, our guests can be encouraged to take action with us knowing that every step taken to preserve our environment counts,” she said.
Team members of the hotel also used the opportunity to share food with one hundred street children and the homeless within the surrounding areas.