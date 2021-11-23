Korle Bu Hospital disowns unauthorized Covid Passport

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has denied issuing any Covid-19 passport as a vaccination document in the name of the hospital.
Covid passports are usually issued by state authorities as proof of the bearer having completed required number of covid-19 vaccinations and therefore does not pose any danger to others, instead of a need for a negative test, to facilitate international travels or access services.
“Currently, there is only one Covid-19 passport that is nationally sanctioned and internationally recognized…,” a statement issued by the management of KBTH on Tuesday, said.
The hospital said its attention has been drawn to a vaccination document labelled as Covid-19 passport and issued in the name of the hospital.
“We wish to categorically state that the Management of the hospital has not authorized the issuance of these passports that bear its name.”
“The general public is therefore advised to take note that Korle Bu Teaching Hospital does not issue Covid-19 passports,” the statement said.