Melcom hands over clinic, office to Ningo Prampram Assembly

The Melcom Group of Companies has handed over a clinic and an office block to the Ningo Prampram District Assembly in Accra.
The clinic, named the Dawhenya Health Centre, consists of a theatre, sterilisation room, changing room, an outpatient department, scan office, family planning department, laboratory, physician room, pharmacy, delivery and nursing room.
Presenting the two facilities to the assembly at a ceremony in Ningo Prampram last Friday, the Director of Communications of the Melcom Group, Godwin Avenorgbo, expressed the hope that the two facilities would ensure good health for the indigenes, promote employment opportunities and ensure efficient service delivery in the district.
He said the company was living by its good corporate citizenship dream of impacting lives in relation to their customer service initiatives; education and health, adding that the company was engaged in the provision of services to satisfy customer need, recognise human resource safety, security and convenience which had become an area of prioritisation for their outreach projects.
Mr Avenorgbo said the Dawhenya Health Centre would provide the needed healthcare of the community , and as such residents would not visit the big hospitals for treatment.
He added that the buildings had been legally connected with running water by the Ghana Water Company, electricity by the Electricity Company of Ghana and provided with septic tanks for proper hygienic storage and disposal of waste.
“We want to continue to be a national brand serving all the 16 regions of Ghana and within reach of the majority of residents,” he added.
Expressing his appreciation to the Melcom Group, the District Chief Executive of Ningo Prampram, Al-Lattif Tetteh Amanor, said the assembly had demonstrated its readiness to render services to the community through the execution of projects, both in health and other sectors.
He appealed to the Melcom Group to consider the provision of furniture to the Area Council offices.
He also appealed to the District Health Directorate and staff to cultivate a good maintenance culture to ensure cleanliness and longevity of the equipment that would be installed at the facility.