Make peace with yourselves and others - President Akufo-Addo to Muslims

President Akufo-Addo has urged Muslims in Ghana to make peace with themselves and others.
For him, it is only through living in peace with one's self and others that will help Ghana to grow in strength and unity.
In his goodwill message on the celebration of Eid ul-Adha, the feast of the sacrifice, to Muslims in Ghana and around the world, President Akufo-Addo said: "Let Us, on this day, make peace with ourselves and our fellow beings, and hold fast to the rope that Allah has united us with, the rope of Ghana. Only in doing so shall we achieve our aim of making Ghana great and strong."
Muslims around the world are celebrating the Eid ul-Adha today [Saturday, June 9, 2022].
The celebration symbolises Prophet Ibrahim’s will to submit to Allah through the ultimate sacrifice of his son, Ismail, on Allah’s command.
Muslims who can afford will offer sacrifices of sheep, goat, cows and camels to symbolise Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to Allah.
A third part of the sacrifice is shared with the poor.
Below is President Akufo-Addo's message
I send best wishes to all Muslims in Ghana and around the world, as we celebrate Eid ul-Adha, the feast of the sacrifice.
Let Us, on this day, make peace with ourselves and our fellow beings, and hold fast to the rope that Allah has united us with, the rope of Ghana. Only in doing so shall we achieve our aim of making Ghana great and strong.