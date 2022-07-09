Govt still committed to Muslim communities - President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says his government will not renege on its developmental projects in Muslim communities in the country in spite of economic challenges.
He said government was committed to improving the lives of all Ghanaians no matter their race, ethnicity, political affiliations and belief systems.
President Akufo-Addo said this in his Eid ul-Adha speech today, Saturday, June 9, 2022, when he joined Muslims to mark this year's event.
"Be assured that, no matter the temporary economic difficulties we face, the commitments that we have made towards the development of Muslim communities shall not be compromised," he said, adding "In the same way, we are determined to ensure that the laws of our country do not discriminate against people under any circumstances. I, thus, want to assure you of my continuing commitment to the well-being and progress of every Ghanaian, no matter their religious belief, ethnic identity or political persuation."
Eid ul-Adha
Muslims around the world are celebrating the Eid ul-Adha today. The celebration symbolises Prophet Ibrahim’s will to submit to Allah through the ultimate sacrifice of his son, Ismail, on Allah’s command.
Muslims who can afford will offer sacrifices of sheep, goat, cows and camels to symbolise Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to Allah.
A third part of the sacrifice is shared with the poor.
Appeal
President Akufo-Addo also appealed to teachers to call off their strike and return to the classroom.
"I want to add my voice to the appeal by the outstanding Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Member of Parliament for Sunyani West, for the teachers to return to the classrooms, pending the outcome of negotiations, so that the education of our children, some of whom are preparing to sit their final exams, is not affected," he appealed.
He said his government was working assiduously to resolve the current challenges the country finds itself, saying "We are in a difficult place. The world is in a difficult place. Leaders around the world, like we are doing here in Ghana, are working assiduously to resolve the fundamental challenges that have plunged the world into the current economic condition in which it finds itself."