Let's prioritise girl-child education in Ghana- Josephine Oppong-Yeboah

A human rights and gender advocate, Josephine Oppong-Yeboah, has appealed to duty bearers, particularly traditional authorities and opinion leaders to help break all barriers to the education of the girl-child.
She said there was the need for all stakeholders to help increase enrolment of the girl-child in school to ensure inclusive development in the country.
She said it was sad that despite the successes made so far in promoting girl-child education, some communities in the country continued to discriminate against girl-child enrolment and refused to see it as a key factor for girls’ empowerment, prosperity, development and welfare.
Ms Oppong-Yeboah made the appeal in an interview with Graphic Online on how Ghana could achieve the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly the goal four.
She said the SDGs 4 is about quality education and that the full title of SDG 4 was to "Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all".
She said it was about time all barriers to the education of females, particularly those in rural communities, were removed.
Ms Oppong-Yeboah said when girls "are given equal opportunities in education" it would help them to compete fairly with their male counterparts in all aspects of life.
She said in the past, some people erroneously held the view that girls were only required to take on the role of mothers and do only housework, but it should not be the case by now.
For the gender activist and media personality, parents, opinion leaders, traditional authorities and all who matter must take steps at the local level to protect female children from falling prey to early marriage and teenage pregnancy.
Ms Oppong-Yeboah expressed the concern that early marriage and teenage pregnancy were the major causes of school dropouts among females, particularly in the rural communities in Ghana and other African countries.