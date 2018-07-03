Graphic Online

Kwakye Ofosu sue EC commissioner over $6m bribe theft allegation

Former Deputy Minister of Communication Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has filed a defamation suit against Pauline Adobea Dadzawa, a member of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Mr Kwakye Ofosu is arguing that Madam Pauline Adobea Dadzawa in an interaction with a journalist alleged that he kept $6 million out of a $12 million money which was meant for members of the Electoral Commission ahead of the 2016 elections.

The defamation suit, filed at the High Court on Tuesday, 3 July 2018 follows the issuance of a press statement by Mr Kwakye Ofosu of his intention to seek legal redress if the purported allegation was not retracted.

On Saturday June 30, Mr Kwakye Ofosu denied the claims he pocketed money meant for members of the Electoral Commission (EC) and described such claims as “utter nonsense.”

My attention has been drawn to an audio recording making the rounds, in which a Commissioner at the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Mrs. Pauline Dadzawa, is heard saying that I took $6 million out of a supposed $12 million meant to bribe some members of the Electoral Commission to influence the outcome of the 2016 elections.

For the avoidance of doubt, the claims made by Mrs. Dadzawa are false, baseless, malicious and a figment of her obviously fertile imagination. At no time before, during or after the 2016 elections, was I given money by anyone for the purpose described by her.