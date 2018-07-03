Graphic Online

Akufo-Addo orders flags to fly half-mast for Amissah-Arthur

Author: Graphic.com.gh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has ordered that all flags should fly at half-mast in the next five days in memory of late Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.

According to Graphic Online's presidential reporter, Donald Ato Dapatem, President Akufo-Addo has also announced a full state burial for the late Vice President.

Consequently, government has opened a book of condolence at the Accra International Conference Centre and all Ghana High Commissions.

Mr Amissah-Arthur collapsed at the Airforce Gym on Friday morning, June 29, 2018, during a workout session and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Former Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur was born in Cape Coast, Central Region, in April 1951.


On August 6, 2012, he was sworn-in as the Vice-President of Ghana and served in that position until January 7, 2017.

