I didn’t pocket ‘$6m gift’ for EC staff ahead of 2016 poll – Kwakye Ofosu

A former Deputy Minister of Communication in the Mahama administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has denied claims he pocketed money meant for members of the Electoral Commission (EC)
.
There has been a suggestion that he received an amount of $12 million meant to be given to members of the EC ahead of the 2016 elections, but he pocketed half of the amount and gave the other half to the removed EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei, when he realized that the NDC was going to lose the elections.
Responding
Below is a copy of the statement he issued on the matter
June 30, 2018.
For immediate release
STATEMENT ON CLAIMS BY PAULINE DADZAWA IN AUDIO RECORDING
My attention has been drawn to an audio recording making the rounds, in which a Commissioner at the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Mrs. Pauline Dadzawa, is heard saying that I took $6 million out of a supposed $12 million meant to bribe some members of the Electoral Commission to influence the outcome of the 2016 elections.
For the avoidance of doubt, the claims made by Mrs. Dadzawa are false, baseless, malicious and a figment of her obviously fertile imagination. At no time before, during or after the 2016 elections, was I given money by anyone for the purpose described by her.
I find it regrettable that despite her standing as a high-ranking official of an important constitutional body like the Electoral Commission of Ghana, she found it necessary to dabble in such petty and mischievous gossip. In the
I am by this statement demanding an immediate retraction of the malicious claims by Mrs. Dadzawa, failing which my lawyers have standing instructions to commence legal action against her and all others who spread the falsehood she peddled in the tape.
I have also noted that some NPP activists, operating mostly from the Presidency, have splashed posts and pictures on social media that seek to use Mrs. Dadzawa’s falsehoods to justify yet another falsehood: that I was the subject of claims by former President Rawlings at this year’s June 4th event at Madina, that an official of the previous government had purchased two houses in Accra at $3 million.
While acknowledging that Mr. Rawlings did not mention my name or attribute the said house purchase to me in his speech, I wish to state that I have not bought any houses of the sort described by Mr. Rawlings.
It is a well-known strategy of the New Patriotic party to routinely target critical opponents with calumny and outright untruths. It is the same strategy that informed their fabrication of NIA cards in the name of some members of the Minority only for the NIA to issue denials of same.
I
FELIX KWAKYE OFOSU
(Former Deputy Minister for Communication)
