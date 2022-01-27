Kwabena Yeboah joins Ghana Airports Company Limited board

The President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Mr Kwabena Yeboah has been sworn in as a member of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) board.
Mr Yeboah, as well as Mr Kojo Edyir Danso, were sworn in as additional board members of the Ghana Airports Company Limited by the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr Alhassan Tampuli (MP), bringing the total number of board members to nine (9).
The pair were nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to serve on the GACL board which is chaired by Mr Paul Adom Otchere.
Mr Yeboah has also in the recent past served two terms as a board member of the Ghana Free Zones Authority.
Other members of the board are Mr Teye Adjirackor; Mr Kwabena Mantey Jectey Nyarko; Madam Philomena Sam; Mr Yaw Kwakwa, Managing Director of the company; a Ministry of Transport representative, Mr Francis Kofi Nunoo; and Grp. Cpt. Gervase Wienaa, a representative from the Ghana Air Force.
The GACL prior to the pandemic, was one of the most profitable State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs)
It successfully secured funding on its own balance sheet for the construction of Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport.