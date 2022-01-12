Airport’s Xmas Inspirations: GH₵78,366 was paid from Ghana Airports coffers - Board Chairman

The Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Mr Paul Adom-Otchere has disclosed that the GH₵128,366 that was spent on Christmas Inspirations last December at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) had a GH₵50,000 cash sponsorship package by an advertising company.
As a result, Mr Adom-Otchere said of the GH₵128,366 that was spent on the Christmas decorations at Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, only GH₵78,366 came from the coffers of the GACL.
Speaking in a broadcast on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana programme, which he hosts, Mr Adom-Otchere said the amount spent in 2021 was much lower than the GH₵126,012 that was spent on 'Christmas Inspirations' used in decorating only one terminal in 2016.
It will be recalled that Mr Adom-Otchere had in a Facebook post on January 7, 2021, stated that the four Christmas trees installed at the KIA cost a total of GH₵34,000 while the other decorations cost GH₵84,000 resulting in a total of GH₵118,000. He added that out of that total, GH₵ 50,000 was paid for via sponsorship.
