Ghana Armed Forces investigating bomb-scare at Kotoka International Airport

The Base Ammunition Depot Unit of the Ghana Armed Forces were on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 called in to remove an unattended bag from the arrival hall of Terminal 3, Kotoka International Airport.
Confirming the incident which made the round on social media on Wednesday morning, the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) said the unattended bag was sighted around 9 pm.
The GACL statement added that the bag was taken away for further investigations.
"Management of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) can confirm that on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at around 9pm, an unattended bag was sighted at the arrival hall of Terminal 3, Kotoka International Airport," the statement said.
"The Base Ammunition Depot Unit of the Ghana Armed Forces was immediately brought in to conduct preliminary assessment of the bag and its contents. The bag was subsequently taken away for further investigations, the outcome of which will be made public".
The GACL also apologised for the disruption in the arrival facilitation process during the period.
"Management of GACL wishes to apologize for the disruption in the arrival facilitation process during the period and assures the travelling public of its commitment to ensure their safety and security at our airports," the statement said.