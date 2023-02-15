Information Minister, GJA present chocolates to Graphic Editorial staff

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, yesterday presented some boxes of locally produced chocolate to the News Department of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL).
The minister paid a surprise visit to the GCGL when the Daily Graphic was at its Editorial Conference.
He had a brief interaction with the team before presenting the boxes of chocolate.
He commended the members of the Editorial Conference for their diligence and hard work over the years.
The minister paid a similar visit to the Ghanaian Times as part of the National Chocolate Week celebration.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah, who was accompanied by some members of the senior management team at the ministry, was welcomed by the acting Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey.
Those in the minister’s entourage included the Head of Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ministry of Information, Mawuli Segbefia, and the Public Relations Manager, Kwaku Obeng Agyei.
Day of love
Mr Oppong Nkrumah described the presentation as a token of his love for the company and a symbol of appreciation for the hard work staff did as their contribution to national development.
“Today is National Chocolate Day and so as we go on our rounds, we bought some boxes of chocolate and decided to stop over and see my friends at Graphic.
“It is a day of love and I just want to say I love you all,” he said.
The minister acknowledged the hard economic situation in the country that had created some tough times for everyone.
“These are tough times for everyone — the industry, the economy and the whole country — but I know you are doing your best and it is being observed,” he added.
He encouraged the GCGL to continue working hard, adding that together with the government, “we look forward to exciting times when we will put the country back on a rising pedestal”.
GJA
In a related development, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, also presented a box of chocolate to be shared among members of the association at the GCGL.
“As a token of my appreciation for your support throughout this period, I present to you these bars of chocolate. I really value your assistance and cooperation,” he said.