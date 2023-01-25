GWCL alerts public over possible water rationing

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has urged the public to cease indiscriminate watering of lawns with treated water as the dry season approaches.
The company has also advised the public to, among others, resort to using bucket instead of hosing treated water to wash their cars, shut all taps when not in use and repair all leakages in their homes.
The Head of the Public Relations and Communication at the GWCL, Stanley Martey, explained in a statement that the entire country may experience challenges with water supply due to the depletion of raw water from the various water bodies.
He mentioned that consumers, particularly in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Western and the Northern regions, might encounter erratic flow of water.
“During dry seasons, consumers resort to the use of treated water for keeping lawns green and for commercial washing of vehicles.
“Also, consumers with greater dependence on rainwater have also compounded the problem by taking to treated water use,” he said.
He indicated that such practices eased the pressures in the pipelines thereby causing low pressures and no flow in some areas, especially the hilly areas.
Water management
Mr Martey said the GWCL had, therefore, resorted to water demand management to ensure equitable distribution of water from the various treatment plants.
“All district offices have been requested to announce to customers days on which water will be flowing so customers can store water,” he said.
He further urged the public to be part of the solution by reporting all burst pipes and leakages immediately to the nearest GWCL district offices, customer service centers and fault offices.
He also encouraged them to as well report all persons engaged in illegal connections, by-passes, and all malpractices against GWCL.
“Management of GWCL is very much concerned about the impact of the dry season on the raw water sources, which has been compounded by the excessive pollution of the water bodies.
“We wish to assure the public that the company, together with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and allied ministries, are working assiduously to improve on raw water resources in the country,” he said.
Mr Martey assured the public that it was putting measures in place to ameliorate the situation.