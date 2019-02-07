Two before court accused of drug dealing

Two alleged marijuana (wee) dealers have been remanded by the Accra Circuit court.
Kwadwo Safo, 38, and Joseph Nunoo, 18, were charged on Thursday February 7, for possessing narcotic drug without lawful authority.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
They both pleaded not guilty.
The court presided over by Mr. Aboagye Tandoh adjourned the case to February 20, 2019.
Prosecution's case According to the prosecution, police officers at the Kwabenya District gathered intelligence on February 5, 2019, that Safo and Nunoo were dealing in narcotic drugs at a drinking spot at Taifa-Burkina in the Greater Accra region.
Ghana News Headlines
For today's Ghana news, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news headlines.
“Acting on this, on same day at 1:30pm, some personal from the Command led by Detective Inspector Lawson Nirsina Gandaa, stormed the said drinking bar belonging to suspect Kwadwo Safo and arrested the suspect”, the prosecution said.
The prosecution said the team conducted a thorough search on the premises and recovered 70 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis in a multi-coloured polythene bag and cash of GH¢105.00 hidden under the kiosk.
Prosecution added that the officers consequently escorted the suspect with the recovered exhibits to the police station.
Joseph Nunoo allegedly told police that he was the seller and Kwadwo Safo is his boss who supplies him with the stuff to sell. The two were said to have admitted the offence in their caution statements and claimed ownership of the stuff.
Kwadwo Safo however, could not tell police his source of the stuff.
According to the prosecution, the exhibits will be forward to police forensic science laboratory for analytical examination and report.