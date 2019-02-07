Former GFA boss breaks silence on #Number12 scandal

The former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi has described the work of Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI as similar to the operations of terrorist group, ISIS.
Mr Nyantakyi who was breaking his silence since the #Number12 sting documentary by Anas and Tiger Eye PI led to his removal from office, said he never met the lead investigator (Anas), but said the team used the video scandal to blackmail him.
He was speaking via phone on Accra based Net2 TV Thursday, where its owner and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong first released images Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Ahmed Hussein-Suale, who has since been killed by yet to be identified gunmen.
“The kind of work he does, he behaves like the Isis, the ISIS team. With this team you meet only one team member. I met only Ahmed, and never met Anas or any other person from his outfit. And then at the end of their so-called investigation, Anas and TIGER Eye claimed responsibility for the outcome of the investigation. They asked a lawyer who teaches in Legon, he knows him, Anas is his friend, they contacted me and asked me to pay one-fifty-thousand dollars ($150,000) and I said I didn’t have the money,” he said.
Mr Nyantakyi said that the team previously demanded 400,000 US dollars from him, and added that the whole investigative project on him was a sponsored project.
He further revealed that some staff of the GFA who did not like him, paid an amount of 400,000 US dollars to Anas to conduct the 'so-called investigation'.