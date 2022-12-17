Samira Bawumia supports Sunyani Regional Hospital

The wife of the Vice-President, Samira Bawumia, has donated medical supplies and equipment to the Sunyani Regional Hospital to facilitate quality healthcare delivery and avoid preventable deaths at the hospital.
The donation was made through the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects to the major referral hospital that serves the Bono, Bono East and the Ahafo regions, and some parts of the Ashanti Region.
She also presented some food items to the hospital and some patients who were receiving treatment at the facility.
The medical items included hospital beds, ultrasonic pocket doppler, plus cannula with chin strap, sutures O. polysarb, forceps eye and dressing slight curves.
Aside from the donation, Mrs Bawumia visited some units of the facility such as the Emergency Ward, the Antenatal Care Unit, the Paediatric Ward, the Children's Ward and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), while interacting with the health workers and the patients.
Courtesy call
Earlier, Mrs Bawumia, accompanied by the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene, paid courtesy calls on the Sunyani and Chiraa Traditional councils.
At the Sunyani Traditional Council, the Sunyanimanhemaa, Nana Akosua Dua Asor Sika Brayie II, appealed for the upgrading of the Sunyani Regional Hospital to a teaching hospital.
She commended Mrs Bawumia for equipping the various health facilities with tools and equipment in order to improve quality health delivery in the country.
Development
At the Chiraa Traditional Council, the Chiraahene, Barima Minta Afari, called on the government to invest in the development of the town since it was the gateway to the Bono Region.
He called for the installation of improved streetlights in the community to improve visibility at night.
The Chiraahemaa, Nana Yeboah Peneh, appealed to the government to speed up the construction of the Sunyani-Chiraa road to facilitate business along that route.
She said the Sunyani Regional Hospital, which was the major referral health facility in the region, had inadequate incubators to cater for the increasing demand.
Quality service
Mrs Bawumia said the equipment presented would help the facility to deliver quality health care, adding that the donation was the first of many things she intended to do for the hospital to promote quality health delivery and to make it operate smoothly.
Mrs Bawumia commended the management and staff of the hospital for keeping the facility in good condition.
The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Cardinal Newton, thanked Mrs Bawumia for the donation, saying it would enhance operations of the facility and improve quality delivery at the hospital.
Dr Newton explained that the items were critical supplies and equipment needed at the facility.