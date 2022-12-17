Net Village offers 15% discount in Xmas promotion

Net Village, developers of a 43-unit gated community located at Oyibi are offering a 15 percent discount on its project
The project located six minutes away from the Valley View University is developed and sold by Net 36 Vista.
The project comprising two, three and four bedroom self-compound townhouses are designed for families who long for natural surroundings with easy access to the city.
"Net 36 Vista is offering a special Christmas offer, 15% off its project “NET VILLAGE” 2,3 and 4 bedrooms which is now selling at $49,300 and $78,200 on this development," the company said in a statement.
The promotion starts from December 1, 2022, and ends on January 31, 2023.
Other properties of Net 36 Vista are sited at North Legon, East Labadi, East Legon, Tse Addo, Haatso and Lakeside Village.