Nana Agradaa denounces her 'sika gari' deity

Nana Agradaa, the fetish priestess who owned two television stations in Kasoa and used it to propagate her activities until her arrest and the shut down of the two stations last week, has denounced her deities.
At brief press conference on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, Nana Agradaa said she has now converted into Christianity,
She has therefore planned to visit her shrine on Thursday, April 29, 2021 with some pastors for all her deities to be brought out for destruction.
According to her, she will not worship her deities anymore, adding that she is now an evangelist and does not even want to be referred to as Nana Agradaa anymore.
Rather, she prefers to be referred to as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.
At the press conference, she claimed to have had an encounter with the "Lord Jesus Christ" whilst in police cells.
If I am sitting here today, Jesus has saved me and he has changed my name from Nana Agradaa to a new name which is Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, she said.
To prove her seriousness, she said she will go to the shrine with pastors to destroy the deities on Thursday at 9 am.
Nana Agradaa, known for her moneymaking ritual, ‘sika gari’, was recently arrested by a joint team of Police and National Security Intelligence Operatives, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority together with others for operating two TV stations without a license.
There has been some complaints of fraud against her.
Two TV channels – Thunder TV and Ice1 TV – that allegedly broadcast money doubling content at Kasoa in the Central Region, were also shut down for operating without licenses.
