Akufo-Addo deploys 200 soldiers to 'remove' all persons mining in water bodies

Soldiers have been deployed to remove all persons engaged in mining in water bodies in Ghana.
The operation, which was ordered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo started on Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021, at 6am.
A total of 200 officers of the Ghana Armed Forces are involved in the operation.
The soldiers are to remove all persons and logistics involved in mining from Ghana’s water bodies.
The operation has started on River Pra in the Central and Western regions.
The Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah revealed this in a press statement dated April 28, 2021, signed and issued on Wednesday.
The said the Ministry of Defence and the Ghana Armed forces will provide a detailed brief of developments and sustainability efforts at 12pm on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Below is a copy of the press statement
In furtherance of the resolutions of the final communique, of the Stakeholder Dialogue on Small Scale Mining on April 14 -15, 2021 and to ensure that mining within water bodies is immediately stopped; the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has authorized the Ghana Armed Forces, to commence an operation, to remove all persons and logistics involved in mining from Ghana’s water bodies.
The operation commenced at 0600 hours on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 on the River Pra in the Central and Western regions of Ghana.
Two Hundred (200) officers of the Ghana Armed Forces are involved in the operation.
The Ministry of Defence and the Ghana Armed forces will provide a detailed brief of developments and sustainability efforts at 1200 hours on Friday 30th April 2021.
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Follow @enochfrimpong Follow @Graphicgh